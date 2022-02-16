Adele is undoubtedly one of the most followed musicians of the current era who has delivered several hits in the last two decades. Her sixth studio album 30 recently hit the market and the response to it has been tremendous to say the least. A few years back, the singer had opened up about her habit of picking nose at a live concert. Her unapologetic confession instantly won the internet, making fans call her ‘real’ and ‘honest’.

For the unversed, the Rolling in the Deep singer was previously in the news when her residence was cancelled at the last moment due to rising COVID cases in the UDA. She shared a video on Instagram to make the cancellation announcement which gained immense criticism from the people who had already bought the concert tickets. A few of her fans, however, stood in support of the singer since most of her staff members had tested positive for COVID 19 at that time.

In the year 2016, Adele was addressing a live audience at the United Center in Chicago, USA, when she opened up about her habit of picking nose and flicking away the bogeys. According to a report by The Un, she said, “I’d like to stop picking my nose. It’s a really bad habit that I have. You know when you pick one, put it in your hand, roll them and flick them. Anyone saying, ‘Eww’ — you are lying. You have to do something with the bogeys.”

Adele further explained how she once sucked phlegm out of her son Angelo’s nose, when he was just a toddler with a bad cold. “The best thing is I pick my own kid’s bogeys, roll them in my hand and then flick those ones. When he was a baby and had his first cold — yes, we’re getting really gross now — I sucked the snot out of his nose because he was so congested. He was my baby, he was my first born! Well, not my first born, he’s the only one I’ve got. Imagine I popped another one out without anyone knowing. I could do that…”, the Skyfall singer stated.

