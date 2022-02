Singer Adele’s three-bedroom flat in London boasts some spectacular features.

Asked about her plans after the show, Adele said: “I’m going straight back to my flat. Then I’m going to McDonald’s. I might crack open a bottle of white wine.”

The modern development boasts a 24-hour concierge team, as well as an energy centre, a swimming pool, a sauna and a gym, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The three-bedroom flat is also extremely secure and private, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

The London-born star is now based in the US but she flew her team to the city ahead of the BRIT Awards.

Adele subsequently made an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, where she promised fans that her Las Vegas residency – which was postponed in January – will take place later this year.

She said: “We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

The Grammy-winning star was previously forced to postpone her residency after Covid hit the production.

