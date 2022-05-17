Time and again we have seen Bollywood and Television celebs opening up about their share of struggles they’ve had before making it big in the industry. One of such celebs is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who’s one of the most loved TV actresses. During her latest conversation, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress spilt the beans on being jobless for quite some time after doing the TV show Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann alongside former boyfriend Sharad Malhotra.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Divyanka is now happily married to Vivek Dahiya and the duo often takes social media by storm with their cool photos.

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently revealed that directors stopped casting her because she did Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The actress revealed that directors told her that no one wants to see her face.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, “Especially after Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, ek aisi chavi ban gayi thi Vidya and Divya ki (her characters in the show) woh Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) wale jo roles the uske baad Vidya aayi thi, so producers stopped casting me. They were like you have become like Tulsi and Parvati, tumhari chap padh gayi hai so we can’t cast you again, no one will see you. They always wanted fresh faces.”

Divyanka further added, “In that era we didn’t have many opportunities. So yes, self-doubt does make you wonder if this was my limit as an actor, and am I just limited to this character? Jab log kehne lagte hai ki tum toh behenji type ho, bol bhi dete. Then some people would say you are good for the characters like of a bhabhi, sister, or a wife, and the characters would also start coming like that. So yes, a lot of times it felt like winding up everything and going back to Bhopal, but something kept me here. It was a divine intervention, maybe, that God wanted me here.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also said that she never took rejections to heart. I have always understood one thing – agar mujhe kisi bhi project mein nahin liya gaya, toh shayad isiliye nahin liya hoga kyunki vahan par meri demand nahin hogi. Maybe they need a person who looks or performs differently from me, because main koi aloo toh hun nahin ke har sabzi mein ghul jaun. I have my own uniqueness. Many times coordinators, agents and casting directors of that time, would send any script without even giving a thought on it. You were expected to go and act on any random script. So you are trying to be something which you are not. But I never took rejection very badly. See you will be rejected when you are getting auditions, but what if you are not getting auditions at all?”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as 1st runner up.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha’s NEW Show’s Shooting Has Already Started, Quitting Confirmed & Here’s What He’s Doing Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube