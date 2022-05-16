Paresh Rawal has been in the industry for more than two decades and he has seen how drastically things have changed in the entertainment world. Apart from his acting skills, the veteran star is known for his comic timing. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor calls out people who make fun of people for being thin or fat. On the other hand, he calls Kapil Sharma ‘talented’ saying he can add humour to anything.

Meanwhile, the talented star was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen as he stepped into Rishi Kapoor’s character after the actors’ sudden demise. He’s currently working with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Paresh Rawal was asked what kind of changes he sees when it comes to comedy and comedians, the actor said, “Writing has changed a lot and one such example is Kapil Sharma’s show. Kapil is extremely talented. He has the capacity to bring laughter with the lines which have no humour in them. He just delivers the line in a way that brings laughter.”

Slamming the comedy in films today, Paresh Rawal adds, “There is no buffoonery these days in films and another thing which I don’t like is people making fun of disabled characters. Koi mota aadmi hai, koi patla aadmi hai… Itna bhadda lagta hai mujhe. It’s just disgusting, people who make a laughing stock out of such topics should be punished. There should be a high comedy, where once the audience is done the laughing, they should realise and relate to the truthful side of it. I feel comedy that shows you a direction is correct humour.”

In the same interview, the actor was also asked if there’s any specific role he would like to play, the Hera Pheri star says, “There is no such character that I wanted to do. I never say that mujhe andhe ka role karna hai, behere ka role karna hai. No! There is nothing specific but I always want to do the role that will bring fear to me and compel me to ask myself questions like Kya yeh role main kar paunga, ke bani banayi izzat kahin mitti mein toh nahi mil jayegi? (Will I be able to do this role, or will I end up losing the reputation I have built over years?)”

Paresh Rawal also spoke about Hera Phera 3 and revealed if he’s excited to be part of the sequel, he said, “If you ask me honestly, there is no excitement left in me for any of my characters unless it is put in a different backdrop. We have an ideal example of a sequel and it is of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. This is how a sequel should be. If I have to do the same thing again, usi prakar ki dhoti pehenke, chashme lagake chalna hai… except for money, of course, I will charge a bomb! So apart from money, there will be no joy for me.”

