Who knew that a meeting on a highway over a flat tyre would result in the unbreakable bond for life! Who knew that Arjuna Award winner and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh and Ahmedabad’s bindass and outspoken Payal Rohatgi would tie the knot to each other! Different thoughts, different personalities, different career choices… but what unites them is simplicity, vegetarianism, yoga and love and respect. And that is more than enough to for Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi to move forward and say their wedding vows to concretise their 12-year relationship.

Obviously, this is nothing less than happy news for the fans of Payal and Sangram that on 9th July 2022, both of them will be tied in the priceless bond of marriage.

Recently, Payal Rohatgi’s fiance Sangram Singh said “Earlier, we were going to get married on my birthday on July 21, but according to Hindu religion and date, the Muhurat of July 8 and 9 are very auspicious. So that’s why we chose July 9.”

Sangram and Payal wedding will take place either in Gujarat, Haryana or Rajasthan.

Add Sangram and Payal, “we would like to give a message to every couple that marriage does not mean three words, “I love you” and stand with a rose in your hand. Marriage is the union of two souls, two different human beings, who know in their hearts that they are set to traverse life’s journey together. Only then should you get married.”

“Otherwise you should take your time, and think. Marriage is a out respecting the person you love, and cherish that trust they have on you to accept you the way you are. You need to hold your partner’s hand for life and traverse the journey, however rough the roads may become. It is this faith that is marriage. It is this faith that is true love,” added Payal.

Kudos to Payal and Sangram!

