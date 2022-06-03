Ever since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has been the rage of the country making headlines every day as he sets newer and newer records by the day. After delivering the biggest opening and opening weekend of the year, the superstar also entered the 100 cr club just 9 days after the film’s release and now has shared an adorable video with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star, Tabu.

Taking to his social media, Kartik aka Rooh Baba shared the most adorable BTS from the film’s sets with his Manjulika, Tabu. Both the actors can be seen having the utmost amount of fun on the sets.

He captioned the video as “Kuch fav moments with my fav Tabu Ji ❤️”

Missing all the fun now sach mein

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙in theatres 🤙”

The actor has been on his toes even after the film was released so successfully. He was seen promoting the film in Pune, Kolkata, Varanasi etc. He interacted with fans at Gaiety galaxy and has been celebrating with the audience, who he has always treated most important as he has always called himself a fan-made superstar.

Moreover, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now released, Kartik also has films like, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

