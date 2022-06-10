Govinda entertained everyone with his acting and dancing skills back in the 80s and 90s cinema. He still has a loyal fan base who really wants to see him on the big screen. Meanwhile, in the latest interview, the Raja Babu actor spoke about the time when filmmakers refused to work with him due to his alleged unprofessional behaviour. However, nobody knew how true these reports were but now the actor addressed the same. He also recalled Dilip Kumar’s advice during the initial days of his career.

For the unversed, the rumours of his unethical conduct came into the limelight after he was removed from Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. He ranted about the same in a series of Tweets in 2017. Later, even David Dhawan who has worked with the actor in a number of blockbuster films said that he doesn’t want to work with him.

Recently Govinda sat for an interview on Maniesh Paul’s show, the host asked that because of him many directors and producers became prominent but how does it feel when they don’t want to work with him. To this, the actor said, “When you’re successful, there are many who’ll try to pull you down. When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issues.”

“This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations. I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realised that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these puny people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too,” Govinda added.

During his initial days, the actor had signed for multiple films at the age of 21 but it was Dilip Kumar whose advice changed his way of seeing things.

Talking about the same, the actor told Maniesh Paul, that there was a time when he had signed close to 75 films. However, when it was Dilip Kumar who talked to him and told him to drop some of them, “I remember the great Dilip sahab came to me and told me, ‘Govind, drop 25 of them.’ I told him that I’d already spent the signing amount, but he said that God will ensure that I earn the money back, but that I must return it now. And he was right, I was falling ill, I was in and out of hospitals working four-five shifts a day. I once didn’t sleep for 16 days…”

