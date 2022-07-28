Rakhi Sawant making it to the headlines is something we see almost every single day. From her controversial statements to her fashion choice or who she’s dating at the moment, the former Bigg Boss contestant gets mixed reactions from netizens – they either love her or troll her.

Well, the actress and her current lover, Adil Khan are being trolled today. While some have called the Bollywood item girl ‘greedy’ and trolled her for showing her cle*vage, others have slammed her boyfriend for only using her to gain publicity –and maybe make it to the next season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In a recent video shared by the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan were snapped looking dapper as they attended a dinner party hosted by a Dubai billionaire, Rizwan Sajan. While the actress looked stunning in a shimmery black dress- with a deep neckline and high-slit, Adil rocked what seems to be a reddish suit (he’s both merging into the car seat and too much in the background to be sure). Well, seeing them out and about the city, netizens wondered what exactly are they doing and even trolled her for her attire. Read on to know all they said.

Trolling Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan after their most recent outing videos were shared on social media, one user wrote, “Adil is playing every best card in the deck, just to get into bog boss.” Another netizen slammed both Rakhi and Adil, saying, “Rakhi is greedy n the this guy Adil n the rest using her for publicity n to be seen on the social platform.” A third commented, “Her bf doesn’t have any work to do always roming with rakhi”

Another, commenting on Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s recent outing together, wrote, “Char din ki chandini fir kaali raat hai.” While another commented, “Uffff ye over acting ki dukan” Another netizen added, “I hope Rakhi Sawant understands soon whether this guy Adil is using her for publicity or genuinely loves her!”

While most slammed Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan, some others poked fun and trolled the actress for her clothing choices. One wrote, “Ap ke moti tang dkh rha hi adil,” while another added, “Isme cle*vage dikh rha h Adil ne kuch nhi bola?” A third noted, “Yeh to keh rahi thi Aadil ko cleavage dikhe woh pasand nahi hai firr yeh kyun 😮😮 double standard double dholki😮😮😂😂” Check out their recent video and comments on it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s relationship? Do you also think that Rakhi is greedy and Adil is only using her for publicity?? Let us know in the comments below.

