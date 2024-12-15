The performance on the second Saturday was just a trailer as Pushpa 2 displayed an earth-shattering force on the second Sunday. After crossing 60 crores like a cakewalk yesterday, the magnum opus went one step ahead. Instead of witnessing a dip due to the Sunday curse, it went full throttle and surpassed an all-time record collection of Baahubali 2 at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 11 suggest!

The Pushpa sequel began its second weekend on a rocking note. It earned 37.50 crores on the second Friday (day 9), staying rock-steady compared to day 8’s 38 crores despite a reduction of shows. On the second Saturday, a massive jump of 68% was witnessed as 63 crores were registered. Now, as per early trends, the film has crossed 70 crores on the second Sunday.

Pushpa 2 is heading for another brutal day, as estimates suggest a sum of 74-76 crores on day 11. This is insane, and as compared to day 10’s 63 crores, it’s a jump of 17-20%. Once again, the film received strong support from the Hindi-dubbed version, with extraordinary trending in the mass centers.

With 74-76 crores, Pushpa 2 also registered the biggest second Sunday in history. The previous best was Baahubali 2, which amassed 65 crores on its second Sunday. As we can see, Allu Arjun’s film has surpassed it by a margin of 9-11 crores, which is simply out of this world.

Including day 11 estimates, the film now stands at a staggering 910.75-912.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It’s simply unbelievable, and the film has surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s 856 crores to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Baahubali 2’s 1031 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 41 crores

Day 8- 38 crores

Day 9- 37.50 crores

Day 10- 63 crores

Day 11- 74-76 crores

Total- 910.75-912.75 crores

