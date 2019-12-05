Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor’s Dad Pankaj Kapur Joins The Cast, To Play A Vital Role

Shahid Kapoor’s next film which is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey has grabbed numerous headlines since its inception. While there are many updates coming in, the latest is that Shahid’s real life father Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast. The father-son duo will be sharing screen in a film for the third time.

According to reports, Pankaj Kapur will be seen playing Shahid’s mentor in the film. For the unversed the Haider is set to play a cricketer in the remake of Jersey and there are many pictures already viral of him in the look.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Kapur is excited to be a part of the film. He also revealed that the film is highly emotional and it is interesting to work with his son. This is the third time that the two are coming together. In the past, the two have collaborated on films like Mausam and Shaandaar.

Talking about the film, Shahid began his net practice to master the character in the end of October. The actor even shared a snippet of him acing a shot on the cricket field that was applauded by the audience.

The shooting for the same is set to begin in December. “Shahid will start shooting from December and will continue the shoot till 30th. The team will then take a four – five day break for New Year and then resume shoot in Chandigarh for the rest of the month. There is going to be a lot of movement from the team’s side in and out of Chandigarh in the coming months,” said a source close to the development.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who also helmed the original, the film is set for a August 28, 2020 release.

