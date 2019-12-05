Here’s Why Kartik Aaryan Cried While Shooting His Last Scene For Imtiaz Ali’s Film

The audience is eagerly looking forward to Imtiaz Ali’s next which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is a love story and it is tentatively titled as ‘Aaj Kal. People can’t wait to see what Imtiaz has made Kartik do as his films are usually character-centric with a lot of emotions and depth.

Recently, during Pati Patni Aur Woh interviews, the Luka Chuppi actor told reporters that the Rockstar director changed him as an actor. He also revealed how after working with Ali, his way of looking towards life also changed. In his recent interview, the actor shared that he got emotion while shooting the last film with the director.

Kartik Aaryan told PTI, “I am excited about Imtiaz Ali’s next because I’m in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I’m a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I’ve shot for his film.”

He added, “In fact, I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I’m really looking forward to the film.”

The handsome actor also said that he has always been a fan of Imtiaz and hence, it was surreal for him to be a part of his film.

Coming to Aaj Kal, it will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Are you excited to see Imtiaz-Kartik’s magic on screen? Let us know in the comments below.

