Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Opens Up On The Delay Of Her Film With Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt has come up with a witty quip responding to the delay in release of her ambitious upcoming film, “Brahmastra“. She said good things take time.

“It’s a very different kind of film and good things take time,” said Alia, talking about the delay of the sci-fi adventure drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Big B joined Ranbir and Alia for an outdoor shoot in Manali for the Ayan Mukerji film.

Big B took to Twitter on Monday to share a candid picture of himself with Ranbir. He shared the picture with a caption: “Minus degrees.. err like -3.. protective gear.. and the work etiquette.”

“Brahmastra” is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled for release in summer 2020 in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

Along with Brahmastra, the actress also has many interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak to name a few.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!