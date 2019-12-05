8 Men Rob In Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 Style, Get Arrested

Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Special 26 is one of the most loved and acclaimed films. While the film had impressed many, can you imagine it influenced few to conduct a robbery in a similar way?

Yes, you read it right. In a recent turn of events, a group of eight robbers in the city disguised themselves as income tax officers and robbed an angadia operator. According to a report in Times Of India, six out of eight were arrested who robbed the angadia store in Kalbadevi at Pholpalwadi. The robbers had fled with Rs 15 Lakh and 18 mobile phones by locking the owners and workers inside.

According to the police, Pravinkumar Patel who runs the Vijaykumar Angadia store was in the office on Tuesday. It was around 11:30 in the morning when eight men stormed in the office flashing fake id cards, claiming to be income-tax officers. Just like Akshay Kumar and his troop does in the film.

When inquired they told Pravinkumar that it was a raid and they were in search of black money. Investigation officer Sudhir Thorat told TOI, “To make an impression, the accused slapped few employees and shouted at them. While two waited near the main door, the others told Patel, hos employees and the clients to sit on the floor in a corner and took away their mobile handsets, saying they cannot make calls when IT searched were on.”

Post getting their hands on the safe keys, they took out the 15 lakhs fled one by one telling the ones inside shop that they have a police van waiting down. The robbers locked the clients, Patel and workers inside the shop and fled.

15 minutes later when Patel raised the alarm, they were rescued by the police and the hunt for robbers began. With the help of CCTV footage police arrested one of the eight who gave out the details about the others.

Though there is no statement that it was Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 that gave them the idea but the resemblance is uncanny and cannot be ignored.

