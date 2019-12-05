Sara Ali Khan To Team Up With Vishal Bharadwaj? DEETS Inside

A year ago, Sara Ali Khan made a promising debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Sara received great reviews for her performance in the film.

She was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba last year alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress then bagged Imtiaz Ali’s film in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Well, the latest reports suggest that she has next signed Vishal Bharadwaj’s film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Kaminey director has loved her performance in Kedarnath and Simmba and wishes to work with her. A source told the portal, “Vishal loved how Sara performed in her first two films. He had expressed his desire to team up with Sara for some time now. They recently met and discussed a project which they both want to do together.”

He added, ” Vishal is known for his content-driven films and Sara also has been an avid follower of his movies. They have verbally agreed on doing the film but Vishal is currently fine tuning the script. Not much is known about the movie at this point but it will be a female-centric subject with Sara leading from the front.”

The report also mentions that Sara Ali Khan’s film with Vishal will go on the floors next year.

Coming to Aaj Kal, the film is a romantic story and it will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

