Panipat: Kriti Sanon Reacts To Controversy Surrounding Her ‘Mastani’ Dialogue

Kriti Sanon is all set to win hearts with her performance as Parvatibai in her upcoming film, Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat.

When the trailer was out last month, it received various reactions from different sets of people. However, as the film’s release date got closer, it started attracting different controversies. One of the reasons that led to this controversy is Kriti’s dialogue.

In the film, her character Parvatibai says to her husband Sadashivrao Bhau, who’s going on a war – “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain.” This dialogue didn’t go down well with A descendant of Peshwa Bajirao who also sent a notice to the makers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon was asked her thoughts on this matter. The Dilwale actress said, “I also read it, and to be honest, I just want to say that when you watch the film, you will realise it’s been said in a very innocent manner, and it’s coming from just showing a wife’s insecurity and jealousy which women have. They are protective about their husband. When he is going away for a very long time, there is this sense of insecurity which is actually very sweet and innocent, which is coming out of love. “

She further added, “We are not trying to disrespect anyone. Shamsher Bahadur, Bajirao and Mastani’s son plays a very important part in the film! His bravery has been shown throughout the film, so we have had respect for every individual and for the entire Peshwa family.”

Panipat is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

