‘Bigg Boss 13’: Madhurima Tuli Is A Lazy Mumma’s Girl

Actress Madhurima Tuli, who recently entered the “Bigg Boss 13” house as a wild card entry, is a lazy, mama’s girl.

Madhurima’s team shared some fun facts about her on her official Instagram account.

“She is such a lazy Mama’s Girl; every morning She wakes up and calls up her mom on her Cellphone to ask for a cup of tea. Her day cannot start without it…! Still Wondering what she really cared about when the family members were having a fight over tea,” read the caption.

Madhurima is the former girlfriend of actor Vishal Aditya Singh who is also inside the house.

She is best known to Bollywood fans for her role as Akshay Kumar’s wife in the 2015 suspense thriller “Baby”.

Apart from Baby, Madhurima has also acted in Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana and also was seen in a pivotial role in Emraan Hashmi-Vidya Balan starrer Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Before appearing on “Bigg Boss“, Madhurima featured with Vishal in “Nach Baliye“, where they often got involved in ugly fights.

