Jaan: Kajal Aggarwal To Have A Cameo In Prabhas’ Next With Pooja Hegde

Telugu filmmaker KK Radha Krishna Kumar’s upcoming period romantic drama titled Jaan, which has Tollywood Heartthrob Prabhas and Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde in lead has been in news all over from quite some time.

The latest buzz related to the Prabhas starrer is that the gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal was recently approached by the makers for a small yet important role in the film. The actress was impressed with the narration and instantly gave her nod, and is expected to soon join the cast of Jaan to shoot her scenes.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

If everything falls in place then it will be for the third time where one will get to see the reel Jodi of Prabhas and Kajal on big screens. The duo has earlier acted in Darling (2010) and Mr.Perfect (2011). As per numerous reports, Prabhas who will be seen playing palmist in the period romantic drama.

Reportedly, the film will have the Darling actor in dual roles as one may get to see Prabhas playing roles of father and son similar to the one which he played in Baahubali. Jaan is bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Prabhas-Pooja starrer will be a trilingual, as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The film is expected to release in the latter part of 2020.

