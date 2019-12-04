VIRAL: This TikTok Video’s Indirect Dig At Salman Khan Is Being Hailed For Its Twists!

There’s a huge fan frenzy for social media video app TikTok and we have seen several people, especially teenagers, becoming a sensation with quirky videos. While the app has always been criticized by a certain section of the audience, it’s a known fact that TikTok is currently the biggest addiction in the country.

While there are several videos of TikTok which have grabbed limelight amongst the netizens, there’s one latest addition to the list. The video featuring the four characters has lots of twists and turns, which will make you watch it till the end.

The video is viral on social media, with some of the users even calling it as a creation of Christopher Nolan and Abbas Mustan, in a funny way.

Latest Tik Tok directed by Christopher Nolan and Abbas Mustan pic.twitter.com/KSoLawW3NI — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) December 3, 2019

In case you missed the final twist pic.twitter.com/9BkLVMKLqD — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) December 3, 2019

Interestingly, the video is about the love triangle and even has the mentions of Salman Khan, ISIS head Al-Baghdadi and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

Check out the reactions below:

@Huk06 @shahidb I don’t know if It’s the drugs but the script acting and cgi is incredible — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) December 4, 2019

It’s right up there with the classics- godfather 1-2, once upon a time in America and goodfellas sopranos too. The true essence of it is captured. The human element. — Shahid Butt (@shahidb) December 4, 2019

Mind boggling twists and turns. Edge of the seat stuff! — H U Khan (@Huk06) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, actress Yami Gautam who portrayed the role of a TikTok fan in movie Bala, has collaborated with the social media video application.

TikTok helps people to create and share short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos online. So, Yami will be seen interacting with a few TikTok stars and making videos as well.

On her collaboration, Yami said: “This was the first time that the app which is so widely popular and its fixation with the virtual world was so beautifully executed. It’s a big world on this app alone and I had no idea till I began researching.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!