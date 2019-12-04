EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Panday: “Want Salman Khan As My Pati, He’ll Be My Woh Also”

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The promotions are on with full force, and the trio has been making some candid confessions that one cannot miss out on!

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, upon being asked whom the trio would want to witness as their respective Pati, Patni and Woh from the previous generation of actors, all of them had some quirky responses to give. While Bhumi chose Akshay Kumar as Pati and Hrithik Roshan as Woh, Kartik went for Madhubala as his wife, and Zeenat Aman has his ‘woh’. But most of all, we loved what Ananya had to say!

Ananya started off as, “I would want Salman Sir as my Pati because I really feel like he’s been a Pati who’s not married and he was in Judwaa, so he’ll be my Woh also.” She was so elated with her own answer that she went onto say that she’s taken over the interview! Indeed she has, we must say!

Check out the team’s quirky responses in the video below:

Moreover, the team also got candid, talking about everything starting from their wedding plans to their career highs. While Kartik went onto speak about how things for him changed drastically post Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi was an add on, Bhumi spoke about her recently announced project, Durgavati, that is being presented by Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Who is releasing this Friday, that is, 6th December. The movie directed by Mudassar Aziz will be witnessing a clash at the ticket windows with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Panipat.

