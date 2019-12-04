Rani Mukerji On Daughter Adira: “Paparazzi Has Been Very Helpful & Understanding In My Case”

Rani Mukerji who was last seen in Hichki that came in 2018 is now coming up with Mardaani 2 and the buzz around the film is quite strong. Hichki managed to gain some pretty good numbers at the box office too.

Mardaani revolved around the sensitive subject of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 revolves around the juveniles committing heinous crimes. Rani isn’t just an amazing actress but an incredibly doting mother too. She has always protected her daughter Adira from the paparazzi culture and has successfully managed to do that.

Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Rani said, “I’m Adira’s paparazzi, I’m constantly clicking her. I’m with the camera constantly. So I can’t not like the paparazzi because I’m one myself for my daughter. I think it’s a very personal decision when parents come and talk about their children. I was very clear, so was ADi, that Adira needs to have a very normal upbringing and that can only happen when the attention is not completely focussed on her and she isn’t in the limelight.”

She also revealed how paparazzi here in India has been supportive of her and said, “We can’t deny that she automatically becomes known because she’s born in a family where her parents are known. That becomes an advantage or a disadvantage that goes with it. But still, as much as we can, we try. I hope I try and protect her as much as I can.”

But Rani also revealed that to her and the family, the photographers have been open to their point of view and that she has no complaints. “At least in my case, the paparazzi has been very very helpful and understanding. Everywhere I go, when I request them, they are super supportive and they don’t take Adira’s pictures. I don’t think we have such paparazzi anywhere in the world as we do in India. I have been lucky that way.”

Mardaani 2 releases on December 13, 2019 and we absolutely can’t wait to see Rani back in action again!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!