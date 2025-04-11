One of Hollywood’s most popular pop singers, Justin Bieber, is again hitting the headlines for his behavior with the paparazzi. According to Page Six, JB had recently meltdown after getting spotted by some photographers outside a local coffee shop and misbehaved with them. The incident went viral on social media. But did you know the pop star had once hit a paparazzo with his car?

Yes, that’s right. After leaving City Church in Beverly Hills in 2017, Bieber hit the photographer with his truck, and as per the Beverly Hills Police Department, the incident happened outside the Saban Theater. The victim suffered from a few injuries, though it was not life-threatening. The victim was later shifted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Lt. Scott Dowling from the Beverly Hills Police Department handled the incident. One of the sources who witnessed the situation told People that Justin Bieber was trying to get rid of the paparazzi when this happened. As per the source, “He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path.” Soon after the accident, the Baby singer exited the car and checked on the victim.

A close source to Justin Bieber explained the situation. They said, “Justin was surrounded by paparazzi leaving church services and accidentally grazed or came into contact with one of the paps surrounding his truck. To say he ‘ran over’ or ‘hit’ the guy is misleading and an overstatement and implies something much more grave than what happened. Justin immediately stopped, called 911 himself, stayed with the guy and the police, fully cooperated and as I understand it, was released from the scene without citation.”

The photographer, Lamont, who was then taken to the Cedars-Sinai hospital after the accident, shared his story on Instagram. He wrote, “Hanging in there everybody … Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front — the slope it was on.”

He further continued, “But like I said: He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into X-ray right now!” Well, Justin Bieber’s encounters with paparazzi have never been quite peaceful.

His recent interaction outside a local cafe attracted a lot of attention. He responded to their “Good Morning” by saying, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?” But the way he gestured “money” with his hands, accusing them of chasing behind money, sparked controversy.

