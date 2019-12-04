Brad Pitt: “We’re Living In A Time Where We Are Extremely Quick To Treat People As Disposable”

Brad Pitt grabbed headlines this year for a lot of reasons. In several interviews, the actor opened up about dealing with alcohol addiction and separation with wife Angelina Jolie.

Recently, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor got candid about his anger issues as well. He also spoke about his struggles with alcohol and how his perception of life has changed after the important lessons he learned.

While talking to Anthony Hopkins for a chat in Interview magazine, the Fight Club actor said, “I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it.”

He added, “I just saw (alcohol) as a disservice to myself, as an escape. I’m seeing that these days. I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.”

On the work front, Brad Pitt was last seen in Ad Astra. He will next be seen in Netflix’s The Two Popes.

