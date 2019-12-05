Rachel AKA Jennifer Aniston Says Her Family Told Her She’ll Never Make A Dime With FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most successful and influential actresses in the world. She is a superstar and people love her for her performances, for her lively and bold personality, her fashion and the way she presents herself.

The actress rose to popularity during the 90s because of the sitcom FRIENDS. Jen played the character Rachel and with her acting and gorgeous looks, she made a place for herself in people’s hearts. However, the journey of reaching on the top wasn’t easy for the actress.

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston had opened up how her mother made it difficult for her to live with self-confidence during her youth days. In a recent interview, the Murder Mystery actress shared how her family told her that she would never make a dime as an actress.

Aniston told People Magazine, “Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that. And then ‘Friends’ came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime.’ [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way,”

She added, “God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.”

This year in October, Jennifer Aniston made her social media debut and joined Instagram. Within 2 days, millions of people followed her and she became one of the most followed celebs.

Last month, the talented actress was honoured with Icon Award at 2019 People’s Choice Awards which she dedicated to co-stars and the show FRIENDS.

