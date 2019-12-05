Hrithik Roshan Becomes The Sexiest Asian Man Of 2019; Beats Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff & Zayn Malik

Conferred with the Greek God title, Hrithik Roshan has to be one of the most handsome men ever born. Though he needs no validation, the actor is voted as the Sexiest Asian Men over of 2019 and the decade. He has left behind Shahid Kapoor, Zayn Malik and Tiger Shroff in a poll and below are all the details.

In a poll by the Eastern Newsweekly Easter Eye Hrithik has been voted the sexiest Asian Man once again. Interestingly the superstar has also topped the charts in the 10 years poll. His fans have made sure that their favourite star wins.

Talking about the same to PTI, Hrithik said, “I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me; I am flattered. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look.”

He added, “What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work.”

Meanwhile, Shahid has made it second in the list and Vivian Dsena had acquired the third position. Tiger Shroff who has made his debut in the list is on the fourth position followed by Zayn Malik on fifth.

On the film front, Hrithik is riding high on the success of his two consecutive releases Super 30 and War. The actor is now working on the next installment of Krrish and is also associated with many projects.

