Post Aladdin’s Success, Actor Mena Massoud Reveals He ISN’T Getting Approached For New Projects

Disney’s Aladdin remake that releases early this year, was it’s first-ever remake of this year to earn over 1 billion dollars and yet, actor Mena Massoud, who essayed the role of the famous Aladdin, has revealed that he has no work ever since the release of the film.

Let alone work, Mena has revealed that no one is even calling him up for auditions for potential parts in upcoming projects! Yes, you read that! Thought celebrated actor Will Smith may have said about Mena, “He is a spectacular actor, and he has nothing to worry about,” Mena does not think on similar tracks.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Mena has been quoted saying, “I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it … I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

He further went on to reveal, “It’s like, I’m sitting here being like, ‘OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?’ I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman! But can I just get in the room? Can you just give me a chance? So it’s not always what you think. I feel like I’m going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time because I am a young actor. I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, Aladdin’s the first thing they’ve seen me in. So I think I’m going to be viewed that way for a long time. I’m going to have to work at chipping away at that.”

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Disney’s Aladdin featured Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, who played the Gini, Aladdin and Jasmine respectively.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!