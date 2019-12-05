Deepika Padukone Is Keen On Making Avengers Style Superhero Franchise

Deepika Padukone whose next film was a question is suddenly surrounded by many projects. The actress has always been keen on making an Indian superhero film and if reports are to be believed, she has taken her wish seriously and is working towards making it a reality.

Earlier, Deepika has made headlines when she spoke about wishing to star in a superhero film. If reports in Mid Day now are to be believed, the actress is keen on making a desi superhero film and helm it. The report also says that there is a script in place and may see the light of the day in 2020.

It suggests that Deepika wants to make an Avengers like franchise for the Indian cinema lovers. A source told Mid Day, “Deepika has been keen on playing a superwoman for a long time. Discussions on the superhero franchise are at a nascent stage. She is in talks with producers, directors and actors to take it further.”

Not just the film, Deepika is also incepting to bring all the superheroes of Bollywood so far under one roof. India has so far seen Hrithik Roshan’s Krissh, Tiger Shroff’s Flying Jatt, Rajinikanth’s Robot and Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra-one in the genre as of yet.

As of now, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film which is bankrolled by Deepika herself is set to release on January 10 2020.

She will also be seen Playing Ranveer Singh reel wife in the World Cup biopic ’83. Apart from this she also has Draupadi, Shakun Batra’s untitled romance and a few speculated films to her name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!