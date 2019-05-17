’83: Shooting Status & Locations Of Ranveer Singh Starrer REVEALED!

After the months of preparation, Ranveer Singh and team is all set to start the shoot for ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports-drama depicts 1983 world cup win of the Indian cricket team, led by legendary Kapil Dev. Reportedly, Ranveer and co-stars had gone through several training sessions to get into the skin of the characters.

The report in Mumbai mirror states, ’83 will be kick-started from June 5 in Glasgow, Scotland. The team will start the shoot at the local cricket club in the Scottish port city and other locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground. Rajiv Mehra and former cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu will also accompany in the shoot.

The source close to the film, quotes, “The team has been having marathon meetings every day and all the actors who had been training regularly for two hours, have been putting in extra time before the shoot begins. Ranveer was recently in Delhi to spend time with Kapil Dev before getting into his shoes and the former cricketer is also expected to drop in on the sets.”

Confirming the news, filmmaker Kabir Khan stated, “Since it’s a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that it’s going on the floors, starting with the Glasgow schedule, everyone’s excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the ’83 team.”

’83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and others in key roles

