Hrithik Roshan Reacts To WAR Being Defeated By Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 At The Box Office

Hrithik Roshan had a fantastic run at the box office as his last release WAR with Tiger Shroff did great business at the box office. The film minted a lot of money but still couldn’t beat Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal’s record, given their multiple releases. Knowing the figures, Hrithik is more than happy for his B-Town friends but has a savage reply on the reports.

Responding to a box office report, Hrithik posted a tweet saying, “How good would I be if I didn’t have friends who were better than me .”

How good would I be if I didn’t have friends who were better than me . 👏 https://t.co/jtudAQbAjO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 3, 2019

Well, talking about the box office collections, the report suggested that owing to Akshay’s two releases this year – Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 – the actor’s films earned a total of Rs 542 crore. As for Hrithik, his two releases – Sidharth Anand’s WAR also featuring Tiger Shroff, and Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 – Hrithik has a Rs 463 crore collection at the ticket windows this year.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘ raked in Rs 87.21 crore and Rs 84.11 crore respectively this year in Mumbai itself. Akshay’s ‘Housefull 4‘ collected Rs 79.25 crore while WAR had collected just Rs 77.42 crore in Mumbai.

Recently, Deepika Padukone reacted to Hrithik’s presence in the film and wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just Saying…”

Recently, Hrithik was also voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019. Reacting to the development, Hrithik had told IANS, “I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me; I am flattered. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work.”

