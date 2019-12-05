Neha Kakkar SLAMS Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera For Trolls On Her Height: “Sharam Nahin Aati?”

In the segments of short-format originals that play between movies on Sony Max, titled Dr. Pran Lele, comedians Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda has been lashed out at by singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar for making fun of her and trolling her over her appearance and height.

The video, that featured a short girl, dressed glamorously, named ‘Neha Shakkar’ is made fun of for her size. Reacting to the video Neha has shared an emotional post on her social media handle that reads, “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people.”

She continued, “Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe (You enjoy my songs so much), you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? (Yet, you wrote such bad things about me? Aren’t you ashamed?) We should be thankful to the people jinke wajah se hum khush hote hain otherwise aaj kal khusiyaan kitni mushkil se milti hain (It is rare to find people who make us happy),”

Check out the video below:

Sharing the same video featuring Gaurav and Kiku, Tony Kakkar wrote, “This is how you respect a small-town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape? Will you ever stop making fun of what God has made us ?”

He further said, “Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all those wrong things about her talent? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion #nehakakkar.”

