Post Ajay Devgn-Hrithik Roshan, Now Varun Dhawan DENIES Aanand L Rai’s Next?

Director Aanand L Rai has been striving hard to put together his next film and there have been speculations that a few actors have already rejected it. The grapevine today has it that October actor Varun Dhawan has also turned down the project and here’s what happened.

Seems like it is becoming difficult for the Zero director to assemble his next. While the film already has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Rai wants one more Bollywood star to hype the project. For the same, he approached Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn of which both denied.

Talking about the same a source told Pinkvilla, “The director needs another big Bollywood star to step into the film and elevate the project. But whoever he is approaching is declining his offer. First, he was in advanced talks with Hrithik Roshan but after WAR, he was apprehensive about doing a romantic saga. At this point, he wants to live up to his action star image.” Post that, he initiated talks with Ajay Devgn who also didn’t show interest in this film. “Ajay and Aanand wish to collaborate soon on another project that the filmmaker is planning, but not the Sara-Dhanush starrer.”

Finally, the director decided to approach Varun who is packed with projects and thus had to let go of this one.

The source said, “Aanand had finally taken his film to Varun Dhawan after Hrithik opted out of it. Varun respects Aanand and wants to do a film with him, but at this point, his dates are completely blocked with Coolie No. 1, Ekkis and then Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. So he also had to let it go.”

The film is set to be Dhanush’s comeback to Bollywood post-Raanjhanaa, which was also directed by Aanand L Rai. The director last directed Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film did not impress the audience or the critic and went on to be a debacle.

