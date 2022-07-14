Another piece of shocking news has left social media buzzing. If all these pictures are anything to go by then Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen has found solace in business tycoon Lalit Kumar Modi. Yes, you heard that right! The actress has often made headlines owing to her personal life. Sushmita once again became the talk of the town when the IPL founder shared some cosy photos with her actress and called her his ‘better half.’ Yes, you heard that right! Sushmita Sen and Lalit Kumar Modi are the newest couple in the town.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was recently in the news when shared a romantic relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

Advertisement

A while back, the business tycoon Lalit Kumar Modi took to his social media handles and shared a couple of photos with diva Sushmita Sen while writing an eyebrow-raising caption alongside. He wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Soon after he posted the photos of them together, rumours of him announcing marriage or being married began to make headlines and how, but Lalit Modi was quick to make it clear. He then soon Tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

In his announcement post, Lalit Kumar Modi shared a number of photos with Sushmita Sen including throwback ones. A few of them see them indulging in PDA. Check out these pics below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

A couple of days back, Sushmita Sen was in the news when she opened up about not being married. The actress revealed that she came closer to getting married a couple of times but God saved her. While speaking to Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India, Sushmita was heard saying, “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, and never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch.”

Coming back, we are all hearts for the newest couple in the town. Team Koimoi sends heartiest congratulations to Sushmita and Lalit. For more such juicy gossips and updates stay tuned with us.

Must Read: Singer Daler Mehndi Arrested After Getting 2 Years Jail In 2003 Human Trafficking Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram