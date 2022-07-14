The cast of Ek Villain Returns has been slaying ever since they kick-started the film’s promotions. A few days back, the official trailer of the film was dropped online and it’s been making the right kind of noise everywhere. Apart from everything else, it’s the leading ladies of the film – Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria – who have been nailing their promotional looks. Recently, Tara was snapped wearing a ‘Boho’ bralette top during the film promotion has caught everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Speaking about Tara, the SOTY 2 actress often makes headlines every time she steps out. For Ek Villain Returns promotions, she’s churning out back-to-back fashion-savvy looks and we’re bowled.

Advertisement

Recently, Tara Sutaria left her fans stunned when she posed for shutterbugs looking chic in a Boho fashion look. The Marjaavan actress opted for embroidered bralette top which she paired it denim shorts. The diva looked hot as she added a chic printed cape. Letting her coloured straight tresses down she opted for nude lips and accentuated eyes. She rounded off her look with some oxidized jewellery. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Well, if you are planning to ace the look then let us tell you it doesn’t come as easy as it looks. It’s Tara Sutaria’s bralette top that takes your attention and well, it’s its price too that will leave your eyes wide open. While scrolling the label’s website, we got to know that it bralette piece costs nothing but 14.5K. Yes! Tara’s look might be easy to recreate but expensive to get the top costs around Rs 14,500. Check it out below:

This afternoon, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were twinning in white. The duo nailed the looks at the recent Ek Villain Returns promotions. While Tara opted for a white bralette top paired with white joggers and a white cape, Disha looks cute as a button in a white short dress. Both the actress are seen wearing boots.

For fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Heats Up The Scene In A Deep Neck Red Blouse Paired With A Seductive Saree, Her Recent Saree-Looks Scream She’s Bollywood-Ready!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram