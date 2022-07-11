Nora Fatehi is known as much for her dances now as she is known for her impeccable and stylish fashion sense. A fashionista in her own right, the ‘Kamariya’ actress looks s*xy and set the temperature soaring every time she wears a bodycon dress, a saree, or even just something casual for a walk in the city.

Today, we are here to talk about her fashion and her increasing the oomph factor in various shades of pink. You have heard of 50 Shades Of Gray, but Nora in these 5 shades of pink is equally hot (if not more!)

So scroll below and check out the 5 times we loved Nora Fatehi in pink!

Pretty Like A Barbie

In April this year, Nora Fatehi looked like a Barbie in a blush pink tulle dress by designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The one-shoulder blush pink midi dress – with black polka dots all over, featured several more details like a cinched waistline, ruffles on the hem, waist and neck, and layers of tulle that surely took every girl back to her childhood days of playing with their dolls.

Worn for the promotion and launch of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors, the actress’ team accessorised her pretty dress with elegant minimal jewellery –consisting of statement pearl studs and rings, strappy and delicate pink heels, a Christian Dior white top handle textured bag and a radiant smile that can light up the whole world.

Royalty With Oomph & S*xiness

For a Dance Deewane Juniors episode last week, Nora Fatehi look way too hot and s*xy in an exquisite saree by Manish Malhotra. The beautiful and elegant soft pink saree – which is said to cost around Rs 2.5 Lakh – featured sequined mandal and floral work of the same shade all along its pallu and borders as well as isolated pieces across the nine yards.

While the saree – which has feathers at the end of the pallu- made her look drop-dead gorgeous, it’s her ruffled, plunging neck blouse that grabs the attention. Also featuring feathers, the deep V-cut showed off her assets. She styled the look with a statement traditional chocker, rings, dewy makeup – with a tinge of pink on the lips and an attitude fit for a queen.

Nawabi In An Anarkali Set

While there is no doubt Nora Fatehi makes hearts skip a beat with her range of bodycon dresses and s*xy sarees, last year she opted for something subtle that won our hearts. For an event, the ‘Dilbar’ dancer took the traditional route and opted for a blush pink Anarkali set by designer Anjul Bhandari. The rose-tinted Anarkali featured a large flare that looked stunning when she twirled around in it.

The simplicity of the look is what makes it one of the best on our list today.

Sweet Like Candy But Spicy As Hell

Nora Fatehi can rock sarees like any desi babe that sometimes you may forget she is actually a Canadian diva with Moroccan heritage. While there is no doubt she raises the temperature in bodycon dresses, Nora in s*xy sarees is a whole different level. For an appearance in August last year, the ‘Kusu Kusu’ dancer slayed in an Akanksha Gajria candy pink saree. The saree, made from a not-so-commonly-seen fabric, looks metallic or sequined at first glance but the texture only appears on close inspection.

This look was taken notches higher with a strappy, sparkly and deep neck blouse that once more showed off her assets. She styled the look with simple makeup consisting of pink glitter eyelids, well-groomed eyebrows, flushed cheeks, and pink lipstick. With matching heels, the actress let her hair blow free.

Modern-Day Princess In A Ruffled Dress

For the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous from head to toe in a subtle ombre pink and white gown from the house of Marchesa’s Resort 2020 collection. The dress, with layers of perfectly gathered fabric added loads of drama to the look with the light and dark tones of the couture blending into one. While it makes her look like a modern-day princess, it’s also a dash of fresh summer and looks like a blossoming rose.

She styled the look with subtle makeup, nude heels and a curled-up hairdo. Doesn’t she look like something not of this world!

Which pink look of Nora Fatehi do you like the best?

