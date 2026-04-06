The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai on April 5, celebrating the best of Hindi cinema and OTT releases from the past year. It turned out to be a big night for Dhurandhar, which dominated the awards with 14 wins, while Homebound was named Best Film.

In the acting categories, Yami Gautam Dhar won Best Actor (Female) for Haq, and Ranveer Singh took home Best Actor (Male) for Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar also won Best Director for the same film, further cementing its strong presence at the ceremony.

Full List Of Winners – Chetak Screen Awards 2026

Best Film : Homebound

: Homebound Best Actor (Female) : Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq

: Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq Best Actor (Male) : Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

: Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar Best Director : Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) : Shalini Vatsa – Homebound

: Shalini Vatsa – Homebound Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) : Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar Best Action : Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – Dhurandhar

: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – Dhurandhar Best Background Score : Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar Best Choreography : Vijay Ganguly – Shararat (Dhurandhar)

: Vijay Ganguly – Shararat (Dhurandhar) Best Cinematography : Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar Best Costume : Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava; Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar

: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava; Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar Best Dialogue : Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar Best Editing : Shivkumar V Panicker – Dhurandhar

: Shivkumar V Panicker – Dhurandhar Best Film for Gender Sensitivity : Haq

: Haq Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) : Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – Homebound

: Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – Homebound Best Hairstyling & Make-Up : Preetisheel Singh D’souza – Dhurandhar

: Preetisheel Singh D’souza – Dhurandhar Best Song : Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)

: Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) Best Lyrics : Gulzar – Ul Julool Ishq (Gustaakh Ishq)

: Gulzar – Ul Julool Ishq (Gustaakh Ishq) Best Playback Singer (Male) : Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara)

: Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara) Best Playback Singer (Female) : Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara)

: Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara) Best Production Design : Saini S Johray – Dhurandhar

: Saini S Johray – Dhurandhar Best Sound Design : Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar Best Special Effects : Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh – Dhurandhar

: Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh – Dhurandhar Breakthrough Debut Director : Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2

: Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2 Breakthrough New Actor (Female) : Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

: Aneet Padda – Saiyaara Breakthrough New Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

OTT Awards

Best OTT Film : Stolen

: Stolen Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film : Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

– : Sanya Malhotra – Mrs Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film : Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

– : Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen Best Director – OTT Film : Karan Tejpal – Stolen

– : Karan Tejpal – Stolen Best Script – OTT Film: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar – Stolen

Overall, Dhurandhar clearly emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping most major and technical categories. Meanwhile, Homebound and Stolen also made a strong impact, ensuring a well-rounded winners list across theatrical and OTT spaces.

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