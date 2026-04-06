The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai on April 5, celebrating the best of Hindi cinema and OTT releases from the past year. It turned out to be a big night for Dhurandhar, which dominated the awards with 14 wins, while Homebound was named Best Film.
In the acting categories, Yami Gautam Dhar won Best Actor (Female) for Haq, and Ranveer Singh took home Best Actor (Male) for Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar also won Best Director for the same film, further cementing its strong presence at the ceremony.
Full List Of Winners – Chetak Screen Awards 2026
- Best Film: Homebound
- Best Actor (Female): Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
- Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
- Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
- Best Action: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – Dhurandhar
- Best Background Score: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
- Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly – Shararat (Dhurandhar)
- Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
- Best Costume: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava; Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar
- Best Dialogue: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
- Best Editing: Shivkumar V Panicker – Dhurandhar
- Best Film for Gender Sensitivity: Haq
- Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay): Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – Homebound
- Best Hairstyling & Make-Up: Preetisheel Singh D’souza – Dhurandhar
- Best Song: Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)
- Best Lyrics: Gulzar – Ul Julool Ishq (Gustaakh Ishq)
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara)
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Title Track (Saiyaara)
- Best Production Design: Saini S Johray – Dhurandhar
- Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar
- Best Special Effects: Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh – Dhurandhar
- Breakthrough Debut Director: Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
- Breakthrough New Actor (Female): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
- Breakthrough New Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Trending
OTT Awards
- Best OTT Film: Stolen
- Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
- Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
- Best Director – OTT Film: Karan Tejpal – Stolen
- Best Script – OTT Film: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar – Stolen
Overall, Dhurandhar clearly emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping most major and technical categories. Meanwhile, Homebound and Stolen also made a strong impact, ensuring a well-rounded winners list across theatrical and OTT spaces.
Advertisement
For more such updates, check out Bollywood News
Must Read: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: 3 Reasons Why Fans Shouldn’t Judge Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Too Soon
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News