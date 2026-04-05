On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, 2026, the makers of the highly anticipated mythological film Ramayana unveiled a teaser with a runtime of over 2.5 minutes. Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious cinematic venture is set for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, and its sequel is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027. With around seven months still to go before the first film hits the big screen, the teaser offered fans a glimpse of its visually stunning action, breathtaking scale, magnificent creatures, and grand battle sequences.

While many viewers praised the teaser for its scale, vision, music, and intricate detailing, calling it breathtaking and genuinely beautiful, a section of cinephiles expressed concerns over certain VFX elements of Ramayana. For instance, some pointed out a change in a character’s turban color from blue to purple, which was later clarified as a compression glitch. With that in mind, here are three compelling reasons why it’s still too early to judge the film.

1. Ramayana Is Much More Than Just A Visual Spectacle

Ramayana is an intricately layered ancient Indian epic that is rich in emotions, complex characters, and the timeless theme of the victory of good over evil. The story also features gripping conflicts and grand-scale battles. Although visual spectacle is important in a cinematic adaptation, the essence of Ramayana goes far beyond VFX.

Take, for example, Om Raut and Prabhas’s Adipurush (2023). Despite featuring some visually striking moments, it faced criticism, perhaps largely due to its storytelling rather than just its visual execution.

In the case of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, it’s premature to judge the film solely on its VFX based on a brief teaser. Ultimately, what will matter most is how the story and characters are brought to life, something we can truly know only after the film’s release.

2. DNEG’s Illustrious Filmography

Most cinephiles may already know that Ramayana’s VFX is being handled by the award-winning studio DNEG, led by Namit Malhotra. For those still questioning its capabilities, the studio has won eight Academy Awards for its work on Dune: Part Two (2025), Dune: Part One (2022), Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015), and Inception (2011). They have also worked on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

On the small screen, DNEG has delivered high-quality work on acclaimed shows like The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Stranger Things, and Chornobyl. With such a strong track record, there’s little reason to doubt their ability to handle a project of this scale. It’s better to wait for the final product this Diwali rather than judge the VFX based on a brief teaser.

Navigating the rough waters of the season 2 finale of #TheLastofUs was no problem for our Compositing team, thanks to help from Nuke! 🌊 Uncover how they did it in this new case study from @TheFoundryTeam: https://t.co/qLTtc0aJ9n pic.twitter.com/HfmDn00Pb9 — DNEG (@dneg) January 29, 2026

3. Nitesh Tiwari-Ranbir Kapoor Collaboration

As mentioned earlier, VFX is just one aspect of Ramayana. The real focus should be on how the director handles the subject and extracts performances from the cast. Audiences have already witnessed Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial prowess in Dangal and Chhichhore.

Equally exciting is the collaboration between Nitesh Tiwari and an actor of Ranbir Kapoor’s caliber. Known for delivering terrific performances in films like Rockstar, Barfi!, Sanju, and Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to bring something truly special to Ramayana.

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