Batman fans, get ready: Gotham is about to face its deadliest night yet. DC’s upcoming animated film, Knightfall, promises a showdown like no other, with the Dark Knight confronting a full army of villains from Arkham Asylum. From the Joker to Bane, Catwoman to the Riddler, almost every adversary Batman has ever faced is stepping into the spotlight in 2026.

James Gunn’s DC plans are setting the stage for something big. Batman’s next movie will bring together almost every villain the Dark Knight has ever faced. It is shaping up to be the kind of story that comic fans have imagined for years, with the entire rogues gallery stepping out of Arkham together. Only a few heroes in comics have a villain lineup as strong as Batman’s, and the only real comparison ever made has been Spider-Man’s, but the Dark Knight’s enemies have been a constant presence in both live-action and animated films for decades.

Batman’s Rogues Gallery Will Unite In One Movie

The Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, Bane, and many others have already made their mark on screen. However, this time, it will not be about a single villain stealing the spotlight. The entire lineup is coming together in one project. Before Robert Pattinson’s return in The Batman – Part II, which is now set for October 1, 2027, after two delays, another Batman story will hit the screen. This one will launch an animated franchise, separate from the live-action timeline, per Screenrant.

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Will Start A New Animated Franchise

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will arrive in 2026. It will be the first of a four-part adaptation of one of Batman’s most famous comic book arcs. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester, known for leading several Tomorrowverse projects, including the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy. Knightfall has long been remembered for the moment Bane breaks Batman’s back, but it is also about Bruce Wayne’s struggle to rise again and Azrael stepping into the cowl during his absence.

‘Batman Knightfall’ animated films have been announced 🦇 • Will be four parts • Part 1 releases in 2026 Synopsis: “When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and… pic.twitter.com/2y3nHtDUMl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 10, 2025

Knightfall Storyline Will Bring Bane And Every Villain Together

The story goes deeper this time, though, as the official synopsis confirms that Bane frees every villain from Arkham Asylum, forcing Batman into one of the hardest fights of his life. That means faces like the Joker, Riddler, Scarecrow, Catwoman, and many more will appear. It sets up a brutal test for Gotham’s protector and a chance to see the rogues’ gallery in full force rather than scattered across different stories.

This animated release will arrive before the next live-action chapter and will give DC’s new era a strong start under Gunn’s direction. With Bane leading the charge and the city overrun by some of the most dangerous criminals ever created, this version of Batman’s story aims to bring the comics’ most legendary showdown to life on screen in 2026.

