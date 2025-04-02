Van Kilmer’s death has plunged the Hollywood fraternity, along with his fans, into a state of shock and gloom. The Batman Forever actor was 65 at the time of his passing. He passed away after his battle with pneumonia on Tuesday (April 1). Here’s a look at his net worth at the time of his passing.

Van Kilmer’s Net Worth

Van Kilmer was once one of the highest-paid actors in his prime. Especially, in the mid-90s, his bankability soared high due to his collaboration with some big films. According to a news report in Merca 2.0, Van’s net worth during the time of his passing was $10 million. According to a report on Screenrant, the Heat actor’s net worth in 2023 was estimated to be around $25 million. This means the late actor’s net worth witnessed a drop of almost 60% in two years

This might seem to be not much for a veteran actor of his stature because the Top Gun actor’s wealth and assets were affected by some unfortunate factors. One of them included his divorce from ex-wife and actress Joanne Whalley. Apart from that, the actor started losing out on potential roles which was a significant part of his income. The reason was said to be his rumored difficult nature on the set of his films. Apart from this, even his struggle with his health issues was one of the reasons why his career took a setback.

The report further stated that Van Kilmer charged $7 million for the 1995 film Batman Forever. He furthermore took home $13 million for his role in the 1997 film, The Saint and The Island of Dr. Moreau. This itself equates to a mammoth amount of $20 million.

His comeback in a cameo appearance as Ice Man in Top Gun: Maverick was an emotional one for the fans. According to the reports, Van Kilmer earned between $400,000 and $2 million for his cameo role in the 2022 film. This means that the late actor was making $11,111 per second for his cameo appearance in the same.

Apart from this, Van Kilmer’s significant amount of net worth came from selling a huge New Mexican property. Unfortunately, the actor lost his voice in 2015 to throat cancer and had to use the help of AI for his cameo performance in Top Gun: Maverick. His demise is indeed a huge loss for the Hollywood fraternity.

