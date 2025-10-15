Ben Affleck’s friends are growing uneasy as talk spreads that he may have reunited with Jennifer Lopez only months after their divorce. The 53-year-old actor and director, known for his long struggle with alcohol, has been seen beside Lopez, 56, at several public events. Their appearance together at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film financed by Affleck’s company Artists Equity, caught everyone’s attention.

The two shared laughs and familiar affection on the red carpet, setting off speculation that “Bennifer 3.0” is quietly unfolding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite at the premiere of ‘KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN’ in NYC. pic.twitter.com/cNxPjHlOeT — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) October 7, 2025

Concerns Rise Over Ben Affleck’s Sobriety

Now, amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s supposed reconciliation, those who have stood by him through years of struggle now fear this reunion may stir up emotional risks he can’t afford. The ‘Gone Girl’ star’s friends “feel this reunion could leave him emotionally vulnerable, which is risky given everything he’s been through,” an insider told RadarOnline.

Jennifer Lopez on how Ben Affleck financed her new movie ‘KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN’: “I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it, and he was like, ‘OK,’ and he helped make it happen.” pic.twitter.com/v6euToTD1S — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) September 28, 2025

It is no secret that Affleck had struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, especially after the fallout with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2015 and 2016. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” the actor said previously in 2020.

Hollywood Attention Adds Pressure On Ben Affleck

Affleck’s closed circle is worried that the renewed glare of public attention might nudge him toward old patterns. It is mainly because the spotlight that follows Lopez has always been intense. The paparazzi lenses, flashing lights, endless speculation, and pressure surround her every move, and Affleck, who has never been comfortable with that glare, is believed to be feeling the weight again.

should we call it bennifer 3.0 or 2.5 pic.twitter.com/9nMS7kak6o — juma (@wxynegrant) December 14, 2024

Bennifer 3.0 Takes The Spotlight At The Premiere

At the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, they looked united as Affleck praised Lopez’s performance and she acknowledged his role in making the movie happen. But away from the flashbulbs, insiders sense the weight of the situation on him. His friends say he is holding steady, though the balance feels fragile.

Here for a Bennifer 3.0 idc idc https://t.co/iZzwnjDKHY — 🤩🤩 (@zitroeimmas) October 8, 2025

He has made real progress and earned respect for it. However, people around him fear this reunion could become another consuming storm in his life, the kind that tests every bit of that hard-won control. They hope he keeps his focus this time, because being with Lopez has always been as powerful and overwhelming as any fight he has faced before.

