Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, was expanded over this weekend. It collected decent numbers at the box office in North America, emerging as one of the biggest weekends in the filmmaker’s career. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and secured a spot in the top 5 of the domestic rankings. Read on for more.

According to reports, it is the English remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet by Jang Joon-hwan. The critics gave it 86% and stated, “Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are at the top of their game in Bugonia, a bonkers entertainment that applies director Yorgos Lanthimos’ whip-smart method to modern society’s madness.”

Bugonia box office collection day 10 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, collected $4.8 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The movie expanded from 17 to 2043 theaters, experiencing a hike of 577% from limited openings. It is reportedly the biggest weekend ever for the director with its new release beating his previous film, Poor Things‘ $2.9 million on the January 26-28 weekend last year.

2nd 3-day weekend breakdown

October 31, Friday – $1.8 million

November 1, Saturday – $1.7 million

November 2, Sunday – $1.2 million

Total – $4.8 million

More about the film

The overseas collection of the film stands at $5.2 million after ten days. The movie debuted at #5 on the North American box office and is now playing in 2,043 theaters across the region. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Bugonia is $11.08 million. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film follows two young men who kidnap a powerful CEO, suspecting that she is secretly an alien intent on destroying Earth. Bugonia was released in the theaters on October 24.

Box Office Summary

North America – $5.8 million

International – $5.2 million

Worldwide – $11.0 million

