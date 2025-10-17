After around six weeks in theatres, The Conjuring: Last Rites has achieved another major box office milestone. The latest chapter in the Conjuring Universe has now surpassed the $300 million mark internationally, and combined with $173.7 million from North America, its worldwide total stands at approximately $474.5 million.

Advertisement

Among 2025 releases, Last Rites currently ranks as the eleventh highest-grossing film overall and the top-grossing horror title of the year. It has also become the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time, trailing only behind Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural blockbuster, It, as per The Numbers.

As of now, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror blockbuster has earned approximately 8.6 times its estimated production budget of $55 million. This also means that Last Rites has already generated a profit of $337 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. And now, it’s closing in on the global totals of two popular Marvel sequels: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Venom: The Last Dance (2024). Let’s see how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to outgross both at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Quantumania vs. Last Dance– Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the three films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $173.6 million

International: $300.9 million

Worldwide: $474.5 million

In comparison, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned $476 million globally, while Venom: The Last Dance grossed $478.9 million. This means Last Rites needs to earn approximately $1.5 million to surpass Quantumania and around $4.4 million to overtake The Last Dance.

At its current pace, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to outgross the Ant-Man sequel before concluding its theatrical run. However, it remains to be seen whether it can also surpass the Venom sequel before the end of its ongoing box office journey. The final verdict should be clear in the coming days.

What’s The Conjuring: Last Rites All About

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Actioner On Track To Outgross An Underrated Horror Film By Scott Derrickson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News