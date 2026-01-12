Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office in its 4th weekend. The James Cameron-helmed sci-fi flick crossed $800 million milestone at the overseas box office. The film has surpassed the global haul of an MCU blockbuster to achieve a solid rank in the all-time top 30 highest-grossing films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

Avatar 3, directed by Cameron, remained at the #1 spot in the domestic box office ranking for the fourth consecutive weekend. It has collected $21.3 million at the domestic box office on its 4th weekend. The gap between Avatar 3 at #1 and the film in the 2nd rank is over $10 million. After three weeks and four weekends, the domestic total for the film has reached $342.59 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing 2025 release.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $65.5 million at the overseas box office on its 4th weekend. The film declined by 50.5% from last weekend, collecting this sum in over 53 markets. Avatar 3 has crossed $800 million milestone overseas, and the international total stands at $888 million cume. In addition to the domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $1.23 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $342.6 million

International – $888.0 million

Worldwide – $1.23 billion

Enters the all-time top 30 highest-grossing films list worldwide, surpassing Iron Man 3

Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed Minions and Iron Man 3 as the #29 highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Iron Man 3 is the third installment in the Iron Man franchise, featuring Robert Downey Jr in the leading role. The MCU movie collected $1.22 billion and was the #29 highest-grossing film ever; however, Avatar 3 has surpassed that collection with its global haul in its 4th weekend alone.

According to reports, Avatar 3 is projected to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. Its next target on the all-time top 30 list is The Fate of the Furious. Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

