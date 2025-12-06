Merrily We Roll Along strolls into theaters with Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez bringing a steady spark to the filmed version of the Tony-winning revival. Director Maria Friedman brings the musical film to life with her storytelling.

The story unfolds in reverse through the tangled friendship of Franklin Shepard, Mary, and Charley, allowing every turn of their bond to sit comfortably on the screen. The movie is Radcliffe’s first film outing since 2022, slipping neatly into a career that has wandered through comedies, action pieces, and other projects that kept him far from Hogwarts.

Merrily We Roll Along Rotten Tomatoes Score Sparks Early Buzz

The movie enters its cinematic journey with a strong early reception on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a glowing 94% from 33 reviews. The number may shift once more critics weigh in, though it has started with a firm nudge that gives it a confident lift.

The Popcornmeter score also stands at 94%, based on more than 50+ verified ratings.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Current Path & What Comes Next

Radcliffe’s path since leaving the Harry Potter world in 2011 has seen many turns. But a musical film of this quality will surely add a feather to his rich filmography. His next screen stop will not be another movie but a TV comedy called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan. There is no sign, however, of Radcliffe returning to the Wizarding World, especially with Dominic McLaughlin stepping in as the new Harry for the upcoming HBO series.

Merrily We Roll Along carries the weight of some of Stephen Sondheim’s most admired songs, though its theatrical box office prospects remain a mystery for now. The filmed stage productions often attract a niche crowd, but the warm critical reception of this film suggests that it may appeal to a broader audience.

