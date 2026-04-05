On Friday (April 3), the recently released animated adventure-comedy sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie topped the domestic box office chart and collected a solid $48.3 million. It was followed by Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary and the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer movie The Drama. Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers took fourth place, collecting $2.1 million. On the other hand, Sony’s animated sports comedy GOAT, which has now entered its eighth week in theaters, slipped out of the top ten but continued its run across 1,114 North American locations.

After earning $2.2 million during the March 27-29 weekend, the film added another $1.2 million from Monday to Friday. This brings its current domestic total to $102 million and its worldwide haul to $182.3 million. It’s now much behind Hoppers’ massive $508.8 million global earnings.

At the domestic box office, GOAT currently ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing release of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. After surpassing several past hits like Seven, The Equalizer, and Scream 2, the film is now closing in on the North American total of a Leonardo DiCaprio film that earned him an Oscar nomination – Martin Scorsese’s 2004 drama The Aviator. Here’s how close it is to surpassing it at the domestic box office.

GOAT vs. The Aviator – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release compares to the 2004 Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $102 million

International: $80.3 million

Worldwide: $182.3 million

The Aviator – Box Office Summary

North America: $102.6 million

International: $111.1 million

Worldwide: $213.7 million

Based on the above figures, although it is behind The Aviator’s global total by a significant margin of $31.4 million, GOAT is currently trailing the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer by just around $0.6 million at the domestic box office. At its current pace, the animated film is likely to close that domestic gap and potentially surpass the mark during the April 3-5 weekend itself. That said, a clearer picture should emerge within the next few days.

GOAT – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

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