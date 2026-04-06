This Sunday’s domestic box office was dominated by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which earned a stellar $30.9 million from 4,252 North American locations. It was followed by Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary and Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama, which collected $8 million and $3.3 million, respectively, to secure the second and third spots. Meanwhile, the comedy-horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, now in its third week in theaters, retained its position among the top ten titles, collecting $0.4 million on the same day.

Crosses $20M Domestically Despite 56.4% Weekend Drop

Amid tough competition, the Samara Weaving-starrer had to contend with playing in 940 fewer theaters across North America and collected $1.8 million in its third weekend (April 3-5), registering a 56.4% drop compared to the previous weekend (March 27-29). The sequel’s third weekend total is lower than the original film’s $2.3 million haul during the same period. Despite the decline, Ready or Not 2 has crossed the $20 million mark domestically and has earned $20.2 million so far in seventeen days of its theatrical run.

Combined with its $13.3 million international haul, the sequel’s worldwide total currently stands at $33.5 million. At this pace, however, it may be challenging to surpass Primate’s $41.6 million global tally and secure a spot among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.2 million

International: $13.3 million

Worldwide: $33.5 million

The next big question is: How much more does Ready or Not 2: Here I Come need to earn worldwide to break even at the box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Ready or Not 2 – Box Office Break-Even

Since the film was made on an estimated budget of $14 million, it needed to earn around $35 million worldwide, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global total of $33.5 million, the Ready or Not sequel is approximately $1.5 million short of achieving the target. If it demonstrates steady weekday holds and performs well next weekend, it appears well-positioned to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s the Plot of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come?

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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