The Drama by the A24 studio, featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the leading roles. The rom-com has opened with strong box-office numbers domestically and overseas. It is among the top three biggest opening weekends for A24 releases. The film made a mark at the box office on its opening weekend despite facing the $370 million+ opener, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rom-com movie has debuted at #3 in the domestic box office charts. It is going to have a positive journey at the cinemas and is tracking to be a financial success. The fresh pairing of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson has won over audiences and scored a splendid opening weekend.

The Drama’s opening weekend collection in North America

The Robert Pattinson starrer has landed in the projected range at the box office in North America. The Drama collected a solid $14.4 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is more than the Materialists’ $11.3 million but less than the Challengers’ $15 million debut weekend gross.

The Drama has recorded the 3rd biggest opening weekend at the box office in North America in A24’s history. The only two movies Zendaya-starrer failed to beat are Marty Supreme [$15.8 million] and Civil War [$25.5 million]. The gap between it and Marty Supreme is not much, and with a little push, it could have beaten that, too. But the film lost favor and ended up as the 3rd-largest debut weekend among A24 releases.

The Drama recovers its $28 million production cost in its opening weekend alone

According to Luiz Fernando’s data, the rom-com has collected $13.6 million on its 5-day overseas opening weekend. Allied to its domestic opening weekend gross, the worldwide collection is $28 million. According to media reports, the film was made on a budget of $28 million and has thus passed its first hurdle by recovering its production costs. It will be an easier journey to box-office success for the film now. The Drama was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help North America Box Office: Can This Sam Raimi-Helmed Surpass The Domestic Haul Of 28 Years Later Amid The Rough Competition?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News