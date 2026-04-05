The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s performance was out of this world on Friday, which was also Good Friday. It collected one of the biggest non-opening Fridays of all time at the box office in North America. In just three days, the film has crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The video game adaptation is dominating the top spot in North America and overseas markets. It is set to create history at the box office on its opening weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed $100 million in 3 days in North America

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is ruling at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. There is no competition, and it will continue to rule for weeks. According to the latest numbers provided on Box Office Mojo, the Super Mario movie collected a massive $48.3 million on Friday/Good Friday. Its collection shot up by 96.3% from Thursday, but it was still lower than The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $54.8 million gross at the same point in time. In just three days, the sequel has crossed the $100 million mark and is currently at $107.4 million cume.

Records achieved by the film with its Friday gross

The sequel recorded the 5th highest-grossing Friday non-opening day of all time at the box office in North America. It has also registered the 3rd-largest Friday non-opening day of all time for an animation, even surpassing Zootopia 2.

Projected opening weekend update

As of now, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to earn between $125 million and $135 million on its three-day opening weekend and $185-$195 million over the 5-day long Easter opening weekend. If it lands within this range, the sequel would beat Shrek the Third’s $121.6 million to become the 7th biggest 3-day weekend for any animation. It might also beat Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as the 2nd-biggest Easter holiday opening of all time, only behind The Super Mario Bros Movie. The film was released in the theaters on April 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office Projection: How It Stacks Up Against Anne Hathaway’s Last 5 Film Debuts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News