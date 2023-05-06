We have heard about the Writers’ Guild of America’s strike (WGA) in the last few days. It is being said that the ongoing strike of writers has deeply impacted several shows and Hollywood biggies, as their planned schedules are going to witness a major change. Now, the latest to join the list is Marvel’s Blade, and there are clouds of uncertainty over its planned release date. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the contract between the Writers’ Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) ended on 1st May and after that, parties on both sides failed to reach a new contract. Since Tuesday, around 11,500 film and television writers have gone on strike, which has happened for the first time in the last 15 years.

A lot of TV shows and films have been affected by the strike and Blade is one of them. The pre-production of the Mahershala Ali starrer has been halted. The production of the same was about to kickstart after a few weeks in Atlanta but now, there’s uncertainty as no one knows when the strike will get over.

Helmed by Yann Demange, Blade is scheduled to release on 6th September 2024 and also stars Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth. As the production is expected to face a delay, let’s see if it impacts the original release date.

Meanwhile, the Blade reboot was first announced at Comic-Con in 2019, when Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige surprised Hall H by announcing Mahershala Ali would take up the mantle of the infamous daywalker after Wesley Snipes played the Marvel Comics character in three films between 1998 and 2006.

