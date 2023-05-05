Ben Affleck may have gotten married to Jennifer Lopez, but he was previously married to Jennifer Garner. He also dated Gwyneth Paltrow in the past. She recently made explosive confessions about her husband Ben’s s*xual prowess. Lopez now gushed about her husband in a recent interview. Scroll down to know more.

Paltrow stunned fans by comparing her two A-lister exes, Brad Pitt and Ben – revealing the latter was ‘technically better in bed, but the former edges things as the better actor. In the wake of Gwyneth’s comments, Jennifer opted to discuss his abilities as a father instead of giving a nod to his s*xual abilities.

Jennifer Lopez appeared on The View on Thursday and lauded how Ben Affleck raises their collective children. She said, “He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune, he’s such a brilliant guy anyway like he’s so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he’s had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

JLo further added, “He is present, and that’s all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.” Earlier in the week, Gwyneth appeared during an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, where she made answered who was best in the bedroom

Gwyneth said, “That’s really hard. Because Brad was like the major chemistry love of your life at the time. And then Ben was like technically excellent.” For the unversed, Paltrow dated Brad since 1994, but they broke off their engagement in 1997 because, at aged 24, she felt she was too young for marriage. She went on to have a three-year relationship with Ben, who married Jennifer Lopez last year.

