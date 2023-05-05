Zendaya is one of the most versatile Hollywood actresses in the present time who has been involved in many prestigious projects making her career as vibrant as possible. From being a Disney star to carving her path in the direction where she has been a part of the popular Spider-Man franchise, Euphoria series and so on and so forth – she has proved her worth. However, one of her stunning performances in ‘The Greatest Showman’ often gets missed out to discuss, where she shared the screen with Hugh Jackman.

And today, we brought you a throwback video, where Daya will be seen telling one of the embarrassing incidents while filming The Greatest Showman in front of Hugh Jackman, and we promise you, the clip will leave you laughing. Keep scrolling to check it out.

As shared by ‘WhatsBuzzingOfficial’ on YouTube, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron can be seen sitting together while promoting their film The Greatest Showman in The Graham Norton Show. In the video clip, Zendaya can be heard revealing one of the embarrassing moments.

She said, “I am not gonna name the person because that’s embarrassing, okay? The point is we were doing this stunt in front of Hugh Jackman and I have very few scenes with Hugh Jackman, and um, I was very nervous.” When Zac Efron interrupted and asked, ‘Is it me?’ Daya promptly answered “No, it’s not you”. So she continued, “So we were doing this thing where I am basically up in the air, I spin down and I get caught. And I heard a fart.”

Check out the video clip:

“Now, wait. As a professional, I was gonna carry on. So they are laughing, the other person is laughing and Hugh is laughing and I’m like, ‘Okay are we just gonna pretend like it didn’t happen or we can laugh about it’, and what happened was the person who was a grown man blamed it on me. So, Hugh thought that I farted,” Zendaya added.

After finishing the story, Zendaya said to Hugh Jackman, “Listen, I wanna say something. If I ever fart in front of you, it would definitely be silent but deadly. I would never…”

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing about this embarrassing incident from the Dune actress’ life? Let us know!

