Benedict Cumberbatch has come a long way in his movie career and has delivered ample remarkable performances over the years. He’s dear to us as Doctor Strange, but his calm and composed demeanour make him instantly likeable apart from his acting. Known for staying away from the negative light, the actor was once embroiled in a controversy over an alleged racist word and below is all you need to know!

We have seen on several occasions how some unintentionally directed remarks often get backfire, driving celebs into controversial rows. One such happened to Cumberbatch, back in 2015 when he touched on the important issue of lack of diversity in British acting, unfortunately, he faced the wrath for using an inappropriate term for black British actors as he called them ‘coloured’.

Speaking to PBS talk show Tavis Smiley, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “I think as far as coloured actors go, it gets really different in the U.K., and a lot of my friends have had more opportunities here [in the U.S.] than in the U.K., and that’s something that needs to change.”

Many took objection to his comment over the use of the word ‘coloured’ for black people. Writer Bonnie Greer said, “If he was 80, no one would have noticed. Under 60 — who says ‘coloured’ anymore? It indicates a mindset; a certain circle,” reports TIME.

After all the backlash Benedict Cumberbatch apologized in a statement to People. He said, “I feel the complete fool I am and while I am sorry to have offended people and to learn from my mistakes in such a public manner, please be assured I have. I apologize again to anyone I offended for this thoughtless use of inappropriate language about an issue which affects friends of mine and which I care about deeply.”

